Best roles of birthday boy Channing Tatum

Apr 26, 2023

'Step Up' actor Channing Tatum turned 43 years old on Wednesday (April 26)

What is a better way to celebrate your favorite star's birthday than to watch some of their best films? Thus, on Channing Tatum's 43rd birthday on Wednesday, we bring you a list of films that you should watch to celebrate his birthday. Hollywood's handsome hunk, Tatum's charms and his impeccable acting skills have been a result of several hit films, including White House Down.

'Step Up'

A discussion on Tatum's best works in Hollywood can never go without the mention of Step Up. Tatum played the lead, who, in order to save his home, participates in a dance competition. The teen romantic drama by Anne Fletcher is undoubtedly one of the most memorable films of Tatum's career. Jenna Dewan was seen alongside Tatum as his dance partner in the competition.

'White House Down'

One of Tatum's most loved films is the political action thriller White House Down, directed by Roland Emmerich. When a terrorist assault takes place at the White House, a US Capitol police officer makes an attempt to save his daughter and the President. Tatom played the hero in the 2013 film which also starred Jamie Foxx, Joey King, Maggie Gyllenhaal, and others.

'21 Jump Street'

Tatum suited up as a police officer for Phil Lord and Christopher Miller's action drama film 21 Jump Street which was released in 2012. It also featured Jonah Hill as a cop. The two are sent to a detention center where they are put on the job of fighting the bad boys. This classic film received good reviews for its comedy.

'Logan Lucky'

A heist comedy movie directed by Steven Soderbergh, Logan Lucky is about Jimmy Logan who is laid off from his job. In a desperate move, Logan plans a robbery. It also stars Daniel Craig, Adam Driver, Katie Holmes, Riley Keough, Hilary Swank, and many others. The film was able to recover its cost at the box office and received mixed reviews.

'Dear John'

Tatum has given us several romantic dramas. One such film is Dear John, which was released in 2010. The film is about a young couple who has recently fallen in love but are separated by distance after the male protagonist is sent to war. Despite the distance, they keep their relationship alive by frequently writing letters until one day when tragedy strikes.