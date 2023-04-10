Entertainment

Written by Divya Bhonsale Apr 10, 2023

When you talk about modern filmmaking, cameos have become an effective tool to create buzz around movies or shows. It wouldn't be wrong to say that sometimes, cameos are the reason why audiences are drawn to theaters. Cameos aren't restricted to actors but also showcase other popular celebrities like singers and entrepreneurs. Here are five Hollywood cameos we think are a gift to cinephiles.

Matt Damon in 'Thor: Ragnarok'

In the 2017 Chris Hemsworth-led Thor: Ragnarok, Matt Damon had a special appearance that continues to remain one of his best cameos ever. In this Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) film, Damon plays an Asgardian man who is dressed as Loki for a play. Interestingly, the play, which is also based on Thor and Loki, also saw Luke Hemsworth, Chris's younger brother, essaying Thor.

Lady Gaga in 'The Sopranos'

One of the most popular TV series on HBO, The Sopranos, marked the screen debut of the Oscar-winning singer Lady Gaga. She appeared in one of the episodes in the third season of the show, titled The Telltale Moozadell. She essayed the role of a girl at the swimming pool. She was also credited for her guest appearance by her real name, Stefani Germanotta.

Elon Musk in 'Iron Man 2'

The Iron Man franchise fans surely remember the iconic guest appearance of the now-Twitter boss, Elon Musk. He may have appeared only for 10 seconds in Iron Man 2, but his cameo left a lasting impact on the viewers when they saw him interacting with Tony Stark (played by Robert Downey Jr.) in one of the scenes in the movie.

Kesha in 'Jane The Virgin'

Another American singer who made an appearance in a television series is the Tik Tok singer Kesha. In Jane the Virgin, a satirical rom-com drama developed by Jennie Snyder Urman, Kesha appeared in season two of the telenovela which was released in 2015. She was seen playing Annabelle, a musician who is the neighbor of Jane, the show's lead character, in the second episode.

Bradley Cooper in 'Sex and the City'

Sarah Jessica Parker, Cynthia Nixon, Kristin Davis, and Kim Cattrall starrer Sex and the City series saw many celebrities in cameo appearances. Among them was actor Bradley Cooper. His was probably one of the best cameos in the TV series. Cooper appeared in the second season's fourth episode playing a youngster from New York who hits off with Parker's Carrie Bradshaw.