Woof! Meet Floki, Elon Musk's dog and Twitter's new CEO

Written by Anujj Trehaan Feb 15, 2023, 03:21 pm 2 min read

The new CEO of Twitter is here

Billionaire Elon Musk once said that he would resign as Twitter CEO as soon as he finds "someone foolish enough to take the job." Looks like he has finally found the "new CEO" of Twitter and it's none other than his Shiba Inu dog, Floki. The SpaceX founder's tweet also hinted at a dig against the former CEO Parag Agrawal whom he had fired.

Musk shared a series of tweets with Floki's photographs

Musk took to Twitter to share some photographs of his pet dog in a thread of tweets. Seated at a table in the Twitter headquarters, Floki can be seen wearing a black outfit with "CEO" written on it. "The new CEO of Twitter is amazing," captioned the entrepreneur. Floki can be seen posing with documents and a laptop as though he's working.

The new CEO of Twitter is amazing pic.twitter.com/yBqWFUDIQH — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) February 15, 2023

The internet went into a frenzy after Musk tweeted

As soon as the Tesla CEO shared tweets about Floki, the Twitterverse went into a frenzy. Although no one was sure if the dog will stand the tests of legality to become the new Twitter CEO, netizens sure had their share of laughter. While many found it to be funny, others took it as another sign of his eccentric behavior.

"So much better than the other guy," tweets Musk

In the series of tweets, Musk wrote certain captions on each of Floki's photographs. Besides captioning "The new CEO of Twitter is amazing," and "He's great with numbers," he also appeared to be taking a dig at the former Twitter CEO Parag Agrawal by tweeting "So much better than that other guy!" Well, the "other guy" here could be himself or Agrawal. Who knows?

So much better than that other guy! — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) February 15, 2023

Musk fired Agrawal soon after acquiring Twitter

Even when the acquisition process had not begun, Musk and Agrawal made headlines for their clash. Musk had also exchanged a few chats with Agrawal and evidently, there wasn't any conviviality. "What did you get done this week? I'm not joining the board. This is a waste of time. Will make an offer to take Twitter private," his text to Agrawal read.