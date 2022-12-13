Technology

NASA chief worried that Elon Musk is distracted by Twitter

Written by Athik Saleh Dec 13, 2022, 12:31 pm 3 min read

Bill Nelson was assured by SpaceX president that Elon Musk isn't distracted by Twitter

We can add Bill Nelson, NASA administrator, to the list of people who are concerned about Elon Musk's Twitter obsession. He expressed his concerns when he met Gwynne Shotwell, the president of SpaceX. According to Nelson, the SpaceX president assured him that there is nothing to worry about. Nelson is not the first to express concerns about Musk's involvement with Twitter.

Why does this story matter?

NASA has awarded contracts worth billions to SpaceX. Therefore, when the NASA chief expresses his concerns about Musk, it won't go unnoticed.

It may have been a joke, but it speaks volumes about what many involved with Musk's businesses (other than Twitter) are thinking.

Even Tesla investors are worried that Musk has abandoned the car company.

Shotwell assured Nelson that there is 'nothing to worry about'

Nelson met Shotwell after the Kennedy Center Honors in Washington D.C. on December 5. "Tell me that the distraction that Elon might have on Twitter is not going to affect SpaceX," he asked her. "I assure you, it is not," Shotwell responded. "You have nothing to worry about." He talked about the exchange during a news conference in Houston.

Shotwell, not Musk, is running SpaceX, says NASA administrator

If you had any doubts about who's running SpaceX, Nelson's words would put an end to those. He termed the exchange with Shotwell friendly as he knows she's running SpaceX. He said, "I hugged her with a smile on my face, because I know she is running that thing. She's running SpaceX." Nelson reiterated that he has no concerns about SpaceX.

Musk has been engrossed in Twitter's day-to-day business

Musk has been engrossed in Twitter's day-to-day business ever since he took over the microblogging platform. The Tesla and SpaceX CEO has been spending a considerable amount of time at Twitter, trying to mold the company to fit his vision. However, people close to his other companies haven't taken Musk's excessive attention to Twitter lightly, with many questioning whether he's distracted or not.

Tesla's share price has been falling

Tesla has been in a spot of worry ever since Musk's Twitter takeover. The company's share price has been on a slide since Musk announced his intention to acquire Twitter. During the trial regarding his $56 billion compensation, it was submitted that Musk is mainly focused on Twitter. In his defense, the billionaire said that he will appoint a new CEO for Twitter soon.