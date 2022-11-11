Technology

Twitter Blue arrives in India at Rs. 719/month: Check features

Twitter Blue arrives in India at Rs. 719/month: Check features

Written by Athik Saleh Nov 11, 2022, 12:19 pm 2 min read

Only iOS users have received Twitter Blue prompt in India so far

Twitter has reportedly started rolling out its paid subscription service, Twitter Blue, in India. Some users in the country have started receiving prompts about the new service. In India, Twitter Blue costs Rs. 719 per month. Earlier this week, Twitter introduced the revamped Twiter Blue with a blue tick in the US, UK, and a few other countries.

Why does this story matter?

The new Twitter Blue has been mired in controversies since it was announced. With the new service, Elon Musk aims to generate more revenue for Twitter while dealing with bots at the same time.

His strategy to kill two birds with one stone hasn't been received well by many. Most have claimed that this will only give more ammunition to fake accounts or impersonators.

Only a few have received the prompt so far

The prompts received by some users suggest that Twitter has begun rolling out the Blue subscription service. However, only a few iOS users have received the prompts so far. Musk had previously said that Twitter Blue will be available in India in less than a month. The company is yet to make any official announcement about the service's arrival in the country.

Twitter Blue is likely to be more expensive in India

What has surprised many is the price. Twitter Blue is likely to be more expensive in India than in the US. In the US, it is priced at $8/month (around Rs. 646), while the prompt shared by Indian users shows a price tag of Rs. 719/month. This contradicts Musk's earlier claim that the price will be adjusted to a country's purchasing power parity.

What are the benefits of Twitter Blue?

Users who subscribe to Twitter Blue will get blue check marks, which were once reserved for celebrities, companies, and politicians. The benefits don't end there. They will be rewarded with half the ads, which will be more relevant to a user. Twitter Blue subscribers will get priority in replies, mentions, and searches. They will be able to upload long videos and audio as well.