It's exam time again! These foods can help beat stress

Feb 15, 2023

A balanced diet is vital for keeping exam stress in check and improving concentration

As final terminal exams approach, the next few months can be a stressful time for students and their parents. While a little amount of stress can motivate students to give their best in exams, it can also sabotage performance if it gets out of control. The following are some foods you can munch on to help deal with exam stress and anxiety.

Fruits and vegetables

Fruits and vegetables are loaded with vitamins, minerals, and antioxidants that can benefit you in many ways. These ingredients support brain function and help to reduce stress. Include all types of seasonal fruits and vegetables in your diet. However, you should try to include more non-starchy vegetables and try to avoid potatoes. Berries, leafy greens, and citrus fruits are particularly beneficial.

Yogurt

There is a reason why dahi-shakkar before exams holds so much importance in our culture. With exams on the horizon, it is crucial to eat foods that help you avoid stomach disorders and maintain gut health. Yogurt contains bacteria and probiotics that can help balance the microbiome in the gut, which in turn can impact your overall health and well-being.

Dark chocolate

Dark chocolate contains flavonoids that have been shown to improve cognitive function and reduce stress. It also contains theobromine, which is a stimulant that can have a relaxing effect on the body. The phenylethylamine (PEA) in dark chocolates stimulates the production of endorphins, the body's natural "feel-good" chemicals. Moreover, the caffeine in dark chocolate can help improve your mental alertness and focus.

Carbohydrates

Carbohydrates play an important role in providing energy to the body and brain, which can help manage stress during exams. It can stimulate the production of serotonin, a neurotransmitter that is involved in mood regulation. Complex carbohydrates, such as whole grains, fruits, and vegetables, are generally a better choice than simple carbohydrates, such as sugary snacks or refined grains.

Nuts and seeds

Nuts and seeds are rich in several essential nutrients, such as magnesium, zinc, and vitamin E, which are important for brain health. They contain healthy fats, such as omega-3 and omega-6 fatty acids, that are important for brain function. These can help reduce feelings of hunger and provide a sense of satiety. Try snacking on almonds, walnuts, pumpkin seeds, or sunflower seeds.