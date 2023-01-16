Lifestyle

Here is why you should chomp often on macadamia nuts

Macadamia nuts are loaded with a multitude of nutrients

Packed with a creamy texture and a subtle buttery flavor, macadamia nuts are tree nuts that are usually grown in Australia, Brazil, New Zealand, Hawaii, and Costa Rica. These calorie-rich nuts are loaded with protein, healthy fats, vitamins, minerals, fiber, manganese, magnesium, copper, and iron, offering a lot of health benefits. Here are five amazing health benefits of macadamia nuts.

Improves your heart health

Macadamia nuts are great for your heart health and help prevent the risk of cardiovascular diseases. According to a 2015 review, these healthy nuts helped lower total cholesterol, low-density lipoprotein or bad cholesterol, and triglycerides. According to a long-term study, macadamia nuts also helped lower heart failure and atrial fibrillation. Consuming 42-84 grams of macadamia nuts daily can reduce inflammation, which triggers heart diseases.

Promotes weight loss

Rich in protein and fiber, macadamia nuts keep you full for a longer time and eliminate hunger pangs, thereby supporting weight loss. According to research, a portion of fat in these nuts remains in their fibrous wall during digestion, offering you fewer calories. They also contain monounsaturated fats including omega-7 fat palmitoleic acid which prevents unwanted weight gain.

Improves your digestive health

The fiber in these healthy nuts helps promote smooth digestion and takes care of your overall gut health. The soluble fiber in macadamia nuts acts as a prebiotic and feeds your beneficial gut bacteria. These bacteria produce short-chained fatty acids like propionate, acetate, and butyrate that help reduce inflammation and prevent conditions like ulcerative colitis, Crohn's disease, and irritable bowel syndrome.

Good for diabetics

If you are suffering from diabetes or increased blood glucose levels, then include macadamia nuts in your daily diet. It reduces the risk of metabolic syndrome, which is responsible for raising your blood sugar and cholesterol levels. According to a 2014 meta-analysis, the fiber, monounsaturated fats, and other nutrients in macadamia nuts helped improve the glycemic control of people with diabetes.

Improves your brain health

The high amounts of copper, magnesium, and manganese in macadamia nuts help improve your mental health and also ﻿aid in the maintenance of healthy neurotransmitters in the brain. The palmitoleic acid in these nuts acts as an important component of myelin, which is a fatty layer protecting your brain nerve cells. The omega-9 fatty acids in them improve your mood and enhance memory.