Omicron subvariant XBB.1.5: What do we know so far

It is the most transmissible Omicron sub-variant detected yet

At least 38 countries have been affected by the latest COVID-19 variant, XBB.1.5. According to the World Health Organization (WHO), out of the total cases in 38 countries, 82% are in the US, 8% are in the UK, and 2% are in Denmark. Here is what we know so far about this new variant.

What is the XBB.1.5 subvariant?

Unofficially known as the Kraken, the XBB.1.5 is yet another subvariant of Omicron. It's a sublineage of XBB - a combination of two strains of the subvariant BA.2. It was first detected in the United States of America in October 2022. This subvariant has recently been dubbed the "most transmissible variant." It is also 49 times more resistant than BA.4 and BA.5.

What mutations led to XBB.1.5?

Earlier this week, the WHO's senior epidemiologist Maria Van Kerkhove said XBB.1.5 is "the most transmissible Omicron sub-variant detected yet." According to experts, a mutation known as F486p led to a spike in protein that allows the virus to enter the body's cells. The mutations within this subvariant allow this virus to "adhere to the cells and replicate easily."

Can XBB.1.5 lead to more serious disease?

As of now, there isn't much definitive evidence available to conclude that XBB.1.5 will lead to more severe conditions than its predecessors. The United Nations (UN) published an internal risk assessment on January 11 that says that XBB.1.5 does not "carry any mutation known to be associated with a potential change in severity." However, it emphasized that severity assessments were continuing.

How transmissible is XBB.1.5?

A study by the Fred Hutchinson Cancer Center in Seattle, US suggests that, on average, every person infected with this variant will go on to infect 1.6 other people. According to more recent estimates by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), at least 43% of all COVID-19 cases this year across the US have been due to XBB.1.5.

What are the symptoms?

As per the WHO, the new subvariant does not carry any mutations that are known to increase the severity of the disease. So, the symptoms are similar to the earlier Omicron variants. The symptoms range from Cold symptoms to shortness of breath and low oxygen levels. If you have any such symptoms, it is recommended that you get tested soon.