Serum Institute seeks DCGI's approval for Covovax as booster dose

Written by Prateek Talukdar Dec 22, 2022, 09:29 pm 2 min read

The Serum Institute of India (SII) has sought the Drugs Controller General of India's (DCGI) approval to roll out its Covovax in the market as a booster dose for adults. Notably, Covovax is the Indian version of the COVID-19 vaccine developed by Novavax Inc and is produced by SII under a license from Novavax. In formulation, Covovax is essentially a recombinant protein vaccine.

Why does this story matter?

In March this year, the DCGI granted Emergency Use Authorisation to Covovax for restricted emergency use in children above the age of 12.

Earlier, the body approved it for restricted use in emergency situations in adults.

The SII also developed Covishield in collaboration with Oxford University and the British-Swedish pharmaceutical company AstraZeneca.

The World Health Organization (WHO) approved Covovax in December 2021.

Covovax trains body to respond against SARS-CoV-2

Covovax uses spike proteins that familiarize the body with developing immunity and responding against SARS-CoV-2, the virus which causes COVID-19 infection. Upon being injected into the body, the nanoparticles attract the immunity cells in the body and push them to respond quickly and strongly.

Need not panic: SII's CEO Adar Poonawalla

The news of rising COVID cases coming out of China is concerning, we need not panic given our excellent vaccination coverage and track record. We must continue to trust and follow the guidelines set by the Government of India and @MoHFW_INDIA. — Adar Poonawalla (@adarpoonawalla) December 21, 2022

How Covovax works

The immune cells carry the nanoparticles, which are known as antigen-representing cells that pull apart the spike protein, bringing the fragments to their surface. This in turn activates the body's B cells which begin the flow of antibodies. The new antibodies become familiar with the virus's spike protein and activate if the virus attempts to infect the body.