Lifestyle

5 different vada recipes you must try

5 different vada recipes you must try

Written by Sneha Das Jan 17, 2023, 04:55 am 2 min read

These vada recipes are traditionally served with chutney and sambhar

One of the most popular South Indian snacks, vada is a crispy and savory fritter that is usually served with chutney and sambhar. It is also sometimes stuffed with some flavorful vegetables and masalas. The classic medu vada is made using water, urad dal, and salt. Here are five delicious vada recipes you must try this winter.

Parippu vada

Soak chana dal in water for two hours and then drain the water. Grind the chana dal into a coarse paste. Add it to a bowl along with onion, ginger, green chili, curry leaves, red chili powder, salt, and coriander leaves, and mix well. Make small patties out of the dough and deep-fry them in oil until golden brown. Your vadas are ready!

Sabudana vada

This Maharashtrian special snack is usually prepared during the fasting season of Navratri or the festival of Janmashtami. Wash the sabudana and soak it in water for an hour. Drain and then transfer it to a bowl. Add boiled and mashed potatoes, coriander, peanuts, salt, chili powder, green chilies, and lemon juice, and mix well. Make flat rounds and deep-fry in oil. Enjoy!

Moong chilka vada

Majorly found in North India, moong chilka vada can be enjoyed with a hot cup of tea as an evening snack. Soak moong dal in water overnight and blend into a coarse paste. Mix together moong dal paste, chopped onions, ginger-garlic paste, red chili, curry leaves, salt, pepper, and besan. Make small rounds and deep-fry them in oil until crispy. Serve hot with chutney.

Paunk ka vada

This popular Gujarati snack is prepared with roasted sorghum grains and other flavourful seasonings. Mix together paunk (tender roasted sorghum grains mixed with sev and herbs), ginger, besan, chopped onion, green chilis, pepper, and salt. Add yogurt and combine everything well to get a thick consistency. Drop a spoonful of this mix in hot oil and fry them well until crispy. Serve hot.

Medu vada

Soak urad dal in water for two hours and drain them. Blend together soaked urad dal, pepper, green chilies, ginger, water, and curry leaves into a smooth batter. Add salt and chopped onions, and mix well. Take a portion of the batter and flatten it. Make a hole in the vada's center and deep-fry in oil until crispy. Serve with sambhar and coconut chutney.