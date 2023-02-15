Lifestyle

Seth Rollins's #ViralRedBoots: Luxury items you can buy instead

WWE wrestler Seth Rollins's red boots are going viral on Twitter

WWE star Seth Rollins's viral red boots costing $1,119 have taken the internet by storm. These are reportedly inspired by the Japanese Anime Astro Boy's titular character's shoes. While Twiterrati went gaga over his electrifying footwear, do you know what you can buy with that amount? Well, here are five luxurious things that you can buy at the price of his shoes.

Two iPhone 13 mini

The price of the Apple iPhone 13 mini in the US is $600, approximately. You can add a few more dollars and buy two iPhone 13 minis for you and your partner. Even though the last pair of the same shoes were sold at $979, you can still buy at least one iPhone 13 for yourself and save the rest of the amount.

Tiffany & Co.'s diamond necklace and ring

Yes, you heard that right! If you have $1,119 on you, instead of those shoes, you can think of buying a Tiffany Fleur de Lis diamond pendant in an 18K rose gold chain, priced at $1,100. You can also consider buying a lower-priced diamond necklace along with a signature ring from this jewelry brand which is a favorite of stars such as Priyanka Chopra.

A week-long trip to Bali for two

According to traveltriangle.com, a six days and five nights trip to Bali from Mumbai will cost you roughly Rs. 53,000 or $640.08. Mind you, this trip, per the website, comes with airfares, accommodation, local travel, and, of course, food. With nearly $500 still in your pocket, maybe you can consider taking one more trip to a destination that's fairly cheaper than Bali.

Six Marshall Emberton portable Bluetooth speakers

Priced at Rs. 15,000 in India ($82.80), one can buy about six Marshall Emberton portable Bluetooth speakers. If not, you might also want to consider the big Marshall Woburn III Bluetooth speakers for Rs. 59,999 ($724.61) and amp up your music (and party) experience like never before. What is interesting is that you would still be saving a few hundred dollars.

Buy 20 grams of gold

If you are a traditional investor who believes in buying gold, then instead of buying shoes worth $1,119, you can probably buy some gold stash! As per the gold rate on Wednesday (February 15), 10 grams of gold in India will cost you Rs. 50,350. You can easily add Rs. 15,000 extra and buy 20 grams of gold or limit yourself to less.