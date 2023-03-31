Entertainment

'Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves' OTT details out

Written by Aikantik Bag Mar 31, 2023, 01:22 pm 1 min read

'Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves' OTT details

Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves was finally released in theaters. Fans were eagerly waiting for this fantasy heist action comedy film. The film is based on the tabletop game Dungeons and Dragons but has no connection with the acclaimed trilogy. As some of the fans will wait for the movie's OTT release, we have got your back!

OTT details, cast, and other information

The film is bankrolled by Paramount Pictures, hence it will be premiering on Paramount+. In India, it will be available on Amazon Prime Video. The movie is helmed by Jonathan Goldstein and John Francis Daley. The cast includes Chris Pine, Hugh Grant, Michelle Rodriguez, Justice Smith, and Sophia Lillis, among others. In India, the film is available in English, Telugu, and Tamil.

