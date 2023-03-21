Entertainment

'Pathaan' OTT: SRK shows off chiseled abs in new video

Written by Tanvi Gupta Mar 21, 2023, 02:08 pm 2 min read

Shah Rukh Khan-led 'Pathaan' to stream on Amazon Prime Video from Tuesday onwards

Shah Rukh Khan's enchantment in Pathaan is no more limited to theaters because now you can stream it from your home too. You heard that right! Khan's Pathaan, which stormed all the box office records will stream on Amazon Prime Video. On Tuesday, the streaming service released a quirky promotional video of Khan with content creator-actor Bhuvan Bam, and we can't stop gushing!

Why does this story matter?

Helmed by Siddharth Anand, Pathaan was released on January 25, ahead of Republic Day, and scripted history by registering a whopping Rs. 106cr globally on Day 1—the highest ever for a Hindi language film.

Since then, it has been unstoppable at the box office!

Pathaan's success can be attributed to Khan's captivating performance, which fans had been waiting to see for a long time.

Bam suggests promotional lines to SRK in this quirky video

Prime Video dropped a quirky video in which SRK is trying hard to make Pathaan's OTT announcement in a unique way, but he doesn't happen to find anything interesting. Enter comedian-actor Bam! He suggests some quirky lines such as, "Jab karoge Pathaan ko Prime Video pe play, tb kursi se gir jaoge bey...(When you stream Pathaan on Prime, you will fall off the chair).

Finally, Khan finds the perfect way to reveal the news

In the video, when Bam's peculiar and offbeat lines don't hit Khan, he decides to take matters into his hands. King Khan then flexes his muscle and almost gives a glimpse of his chiseled abs, while mouthing the lines, "Watch Pathaan only on Prime Video." SRK knows that this will encourage the audience to watch Pathaan because he certainly knows his audience too well!

The makers dropped a midnight surprise with the OTT announcement

Pathaan's OTT announcement was not expected until the end of this week. But, following the film's success, and the hype among the fans, the makers dropped a midnight surprise and took to Twitter to share the exciting news. The action-drama, which features Khan, Deepika Padukone, and John Abraham in lead roles, will premiere on Tuesday in Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu languages on Prime Video.

