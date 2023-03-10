Entertainment

'Stanger Things 4' star Grace details Hollywood sexual harassment experience

Written by Divya Bhonsale Mar 10, 2023, 01:59 pm 2 min read

Actor Grace Van Dien alleged she suffered sexual harassment at the hands of a film producer

Actor Grace Van Dien, who played Chrissy Cunningham in Netflix's hit series Stranger Things, has claimed she was sexually harassed by a producer. The unfortunate event, she claims, took place during one of her last films. The actor further revealed that it was this very reason that she decided to take a step back from acting and focus on streaming.

On turning down at least four projects

The 26-year-old actor was doing a live stream on Twitch when she revealed that a producer allegedly sexually harassed her by asking her to join a threesome. She also claimed that she rejected at least four movies in the last two and a half weeks because of the incident, adding that she'd rather prefer to spend time on Twitch.

This is what the actor revealed

Speaking about the incident at length, Dien said, "One of the last movies I did, one of the producers asked me to, like, he hired a girl that he was sleeping with and then he had her ask me to have a threesome with them." She added she cried after the whole episode which naturally left her upset.

Dien narrated her horrific experience on Twitch

#StrangerThings star Grace Van Dien says she’s focusing on Twitch streaming instead of acting after a producer asked her for sexual favors. pic.twitter.com/rIZh713u9H — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) March 9, 2023

Dien on why she prefers streaming for her mental health

In the same video, she also said many people who were upset with her for rejecting offers, came up and asked how streaming was helping with her mental health. "I get to stay inside my home and play video games and I don't have my boss asking me to have sex with him. That's how this is better for my mental health," she added.

Dien to focus on Twitch streaming than acting

Furthermore, Dien said that at present, she only wants to focus on Twitch streaming. "I'm developing my own projects and I'm hoping that someone decides to fund them because then I can be in control of my own set and I'm not going to ask my actors to sleep with me, so that's cool, right?" she said, without revealing the producer's name.