PETA urges Rihanna to stop wearing real fur

Feb 27, 2023

PETA gifts a faux fur coat, after Rihanna dons an authentic fur recently

Pop star Rihanna is making headlines again, and this time, it is for wearing a full-length coat that appears to be made of real fur while grabbing dinner recently. Following this, the largest animal rights organization, People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals (PETA), has reached out to the nine-time Grammy winner and urged her to steer away from fur in a unique way.

Why does this story matter?

Since its inception in 1980, PETA has continually raised its voice on behalf of animals to switch to cruelty-free fabrics and faux fur and, eventually, has witnessed ground-breaking victories too.

While issuing the letter to Rihanna, the organization shed light upon the cruelty of the fur industry, elaborating that high-end luxury brands, including Chanel, Gucci, Dolce & Gabbana, and Valentino, have banned it too.

Top PETA official requested Rihanna 'to spare animals'

PETA's Senior Vice-President Lisa Lang wrote a letter to Rihanna in which she urged the 35-year-old pop star to "spare the animals." It read, "As a mother, you know what it's like to feel protective." Further, the letter said these motherly desires and instincts are shared by the minks, foxes, and rabbits that are "torn away from their families and killed for their fur."

Take a look at PETA's message to Rihanna

Organization gifted Rihanna beautiful 'faux' fur coat

PETA's letter concluded by urging Rihanna to take any fur items off her hands and "get them to the only people who truly have an excuse to wear them - people without homes and victims of wars or natural disasters." Besides, the organization also reportedly sent a faux fur coat to Rihanna to help her "stay warm and fashionable while making the cruelty-free switch."

Earlier, Rihanna was called out for wearing Burmese ruby ring

During her recent Super Bowl performance, Rihanna was extensively praised for donning a Loewe flight suit and leather corset. On the other hand, she was called out by Myanmar activists for wearing an exquisite ring from Bayco, priced at $1M, which features a 19.47-carat unheated sugarloaf cabochon Burmese ruby. Reportedly, these rubies are a major source of revenue for the Junta government in Myanmar.