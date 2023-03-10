Entertainment

Amazon orders 'Batman: Caped Crusader' for two seasons

Written by Aikantik Bag Mar 10, 2023, 01:55 pm 1 min read

'Batman: Caped Crusader' has been revived

Batman: Caped Crusader was in talks since 2021 when HBO Max had ordered it. In 2022, the show was scrapped with five other animated series. Reports suggest that the series has been picked up by the OTT giant Amazon for a two-season contract. It will be helmed by JJ Abrams and Matt Reeves, and Bruce Timm would join the duo as the executive producer.

Reimagining Batman through a different lens

The animated series will reimagine Batman's mythology through a visionary lens. The show's logline stated, "...this powerful creative partnership will once again reinvent Batman and his iconic rogue's gallery with sophisticated storytelling, nuanced characters, and intense action sequences all set in a visually striking world." This series is built on Batman: The Animated Series (1992-1995). Created by Timm, it aired on Fox Kids.

