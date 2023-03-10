Entertainment

'Scream VI': First reviews call the horror-slasher the 'franchise best'

Written by Isha Sharma Mar 10, 2023, 01:36 pm 2 min read

'Scream VI' was released in the theaters and stars Jenna Ortega and Courteney Cox, among others

Horror-slasher Hollywood film Scream VI, led by an ensemble cast comprising Jenna Ortega, Courteney Cox, Melissa Barrera, and Mason Gooding, among others, was released on Friday. Directed by Matt Bettinelli-Olpin and Tyler Gillett, it's the sixth film in the uber-successful Scream franchise. The first reviews by the audience and the critics are out and it's already being called the "best film in the series."

Why does this story matter?

A must-watch Hollywood film if you are a horror connoisseur, the slasher franchise has spawned six films as well as a series on Netflix, games, and merchandise.

Astonishingly successful financially, it has minted approx $740M worldwide and is reportedly the sixth highest-grossing horror franchise in the United States.

Wes Craven directed the first four films and was called the "master of the horror genre."

Audiences seemed floored by the film already!

People who caught the early shows said that the jumpscares were "well-worth one's time and money." One cinephile tweeted, "#ScreamVI is a major improvement from Scream 5. I am happy Melissa Barrera is leading this film," while someone else said, "Scream VI's character work was just too good. Made every kill and near kill so good because you do NOT want to lose anybody."

Here's what critics and journalists said about the horror film

Journalist Rob Dean wrote in his review, "Scream VI makes a strong argument that when the movies are this entertaining, they can't simply be waived off or easily condemned." Irish Film Critic's review said, "As with previous installments, every time the killer(s) was revealed, it was a huge surprise, and even here, it still manages to elicit a sense of shock and disbelief."

What is the movie all about?

Going by the description on IMDb, the film is about "the survivors of the Ghostface killings [who] leave Woodsboro behind and start a fresh chapter in New York City." The film is based on the characters originally created by James Vanderbilt, Guy Busick, and Kevin Williamson. Jasmin Savoy Brown, Hayden Panettiere, Josh Segarra, Tony Revolori, and Jack Champion co-star. Booked your tickets yet?