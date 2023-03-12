Entertainment

Sanjay Dutt to appear in Shah Rukh Khan's 'Jawan': Report

Written by Tanvi Gupta Mar 12, 2023, 03:42 pm 3 min read

Shah Rukh Khan starrer 'Jawan' to feature Sanjay Dutt in a cameo role

Shah Rukh Khan is currently enjoying Pathaan's success, which became the highest-grossing Hindi film in the domestic market. He took a four-year break to round out his filmography with a promising line-up of titles, all scheduled for release this year. Khan's next big release Jawan is one of the highly-anticipated films, and a recent report suggests Sanjay Dutt will have a cameo in it.

Dutt reportedly agreed to do cameo for SRK

Peeping Moon reported Dutt would be part of Jawan, helmed by Kollywood director Atlee. A source told the publication, "Casting for this brief but vital role has been quite difficult for Atlee, as it required an A-list star who had never appeared...alongside [Khan]. After Allu Arjun's refusal, the makers went to Sanju Baba, and now he has agreed to do this role for SRK."

Earlier, Allu Arjun was offered role in 'Jawan'

Arjun, who is currently busy with the shoot of his upcoming Pushpa 2: The Rule, was earlier reportedly offered an impactful role by the makers of Jawan. As per reports, Arjun had a round of narration but eventually turned down the role due to his "busy schedule." The actor couldn't say yes as it was difficult for him to choose Jawan over Pushpa 2.

Lavish sets to be readied for SRK-Dutt sequence

Reportedly, the shoot for the SRK-Dutt special sequence will begin in Mumbai after Dutt completes his schedule for Vijay-led Leo. Furthermore, the sequence will be shot on a grand scale with lavish sets. Notably, this isn't the first time that Dutt will make a special appearance in a Khan starrer, as he has featured in movies like Ra. One and Om Shanti Om.

Meanwhile, action scene from 'Jawan' leaked online

Earlier on Friday, a short video from the upcoming film Jawan was reportedly leaked online, showing Khan in a ruthless action avatar, which got fans excited. The clip, which is circulating on social media, was immediately removed from the source for violating Red Chillies' copyrights. In no time, the video went viral, and fans reposted the video while already declaring it a "superhit" film.

Know more about 'Jawan'

Directed by acclaimed Tamil filmmaker Atlee, Jawan will mark the first collaboration between him and SRK on a project. Slated to be released in theaters on June 2, the film co-stars Nayanthara and Vijay Sethupathi in pivotal roles. After the massive success of Pathaan, the action entertainer has already created a solid buzz and is anticipated to take the box office by storm.