Suniel Shetty starrer 'Hunter' releasing on this OTT platform
If "ageing like a fine wine" was a person, then it will definitely be Suniel Shetty. The actor is sporting a great look these days and he recently announced his upcoming project on Amazon miniTV titled Hunter. The action thriller suggests some slick action and Shetty, a bonafide action star will be donning a cop's role named ACP Vikram Sinha.
Everything we know about the upcoming web series
The series also stars Esha Deol, Rahul Dev, Barkha Bisht, Teena Singh, Mihir Ahuja, Chahat Tejwani, Karanvir Sharma, Gargi Sawant, Siddharth Kher, and Pawan Chopra. The trailer will be released on March 14 (Tuesday) and the series will premiere on March 22, 2023. The eight-episodic series is bankrolled by Yoodlee Films and helmed by Prince Dhiman and Alok Batra.
ACP Vikram ko rokna hai toh thokna padega 🔥— Suniel Shetty (@SunielVShetty) March 10, 2023
he is unstoppable or is he? 👀#HunterOnAmazonminiTV, Trailer 14 March!@amazonminiTV @RahulDevRising @Esha_Deol @Barkha2812 @karanvirsharma9 @batra_alok @saregamaglobal @YoodleeFilms @SmitaJayakar @pawanchopra1969 @mihirahuja_ pic.twitter.com/qi7ovYtAnr