Entertainment

Suniel Shetty starrer 'Hunter' releasing on this OTT platform

Suniel Shetty starrer 'Hunter' releasing on this OTT platform

Written by Aikantik Bag Mar 10, 2023, 04:49 pm 1 min read

'Hunter' trailer will be out on next week

If "ageing like a fine wine" was a person, then it will definitely be Suniel Shetty. The actor is sporting a great look these days and he recently announced his upcoming project on Amazon miniTV titled Hunter. The action thriller suggests some slick action and Shetty, a bonafide action star will be donning a cop's role named ACP Vikram Sinha.

Everything we know about the upcoming web series

The series also stars Esha Deol, Rahul Dev, Barkha Bisht, Teena Singh, Mihir Ahuja, Chahat Tejwani, Karanvir Sharma, Gargi Sawant, Siddharth Kher, and Pawan Chopra. The trailer will be released on March 14 (Tuesday) and the series will premiere on March 22, 2023. The eight-episodic series is bankrolled by Yoodlee Films and helmed by Prince Dhiman and Alok Batra.

Twitter Post

Poll What would you like to read more?