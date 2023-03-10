Entertainment

Naresh and Pavithra Lokesh get married; watch dreamy wedding video

Written by Aikantik Bag Mar 10, 2023, 03:59 pm 1 min read

Naresh and Pavithra Lokesh are now married

Telugu actors Naresh and Pavithra Lokesh tied the knot in an intimate wedding ceremony attended by the couple's families recently. Naresh shared their wedding video on Twitter and wrote, "Seeking your blessings for a lifetime of peace & joy in this new journey of us. A sacred bond, Two minds, Three thorns, Seven steps. Seeking your blessings." Fans congratulated the newly-wed couple.

The couple's love story

Reportedly, this is Lokesh's third marriage and Naresh's fourth marriage. On New Year 2023, the couple announced their marriage plans with a romantic video. The couple fell in love on the sets of Sammohanam. As per news reports, the couple have been dating for many years as they have been seen together at many family gatherings. Naresh's half-brother is Telugu superstar Mahesh Babu.

Twitter Post

Seeking your blessings for a life time of peace & joy in this new journey of us🤗



ఒక పవిత్ర బంధం

రెండు మనసులు

మూడు ముళ్ళు

ఏడు అడుగులు 🙏



మీ ఆశీస్సులు కోరుకుంటూ ఇట్లు

- మీ #PavitraNaresh ❤️ pic.twitter.com/f26dgXXl6g — H.E Dr Naresh VK actor (@ItsActorNaresh) March 10, 2023