'Gulmohar,' 'Rocket Boys': A list of March's biggest OTT releases

Written by Tanvi Gupta Mar 01, 2023, 10:41 am 2 min read

With a new month in the books, we can't wait to see what OTT has in store for us. OTT releases are being highly anticipated after disappointing releases such as Akshay Kumar's Selfiee and Kartik Aaryan's Shehzada. Whether you're looking to add family drama Gulmohar to your watchlist or eagerly awaiting sequels like Rocket Boys, this month is packed with titles worth checking out.

'The Mandalorian' Season 3

The highly-anticipated, third installment of the Star Wars series is returning on Wednesday and it will stream on Disney+ Hotstar. In this season, Pedro Pascal in the titular role, after removing his helmet at the end of Season 2, will travel to Mandalore, as suggested by The Armorer (Emily Swallow) in an attempt to redeem his past transgressions with his companion Grogu.

'Gulmohar,' 'TAJ: Divided by Blood'

Gulmohar, directed by Rahul Chittella, is a quintessential family drama movie that revolves around the shift in the lives of the multi-generation Batra family. It will premiere on Friday on Disney+ Hotstar. Meanwhile, a period drama series on the Mughal dynasty, TAJ: Divided by Blood, will stream on ZEE5 from Friday (March 3). It features Naseeruddin Shah and Aditi Rao Hydari in lead roles.

'You: Season 4 Part 2,' 'Rana Naidu'

With the second part of the fourth installment of Penn Badgley's You, the series returns with a brand-new chapter, which will unravel Joe's complicated life post all the gruesome murders of eat-the-rich kids. It will premiere on March 9 on Netflix. From March 10, you can stream the drama series, Rana Naidu, a Hindi adaptation of the popular Hollywood show Ray Donavan on Netflix.

'Rocket Boys' Season 2

After the massive success of Abhay Pannu's Rocket Boys Season 1, the series will return for the second installment on SonyLIV in March. This time, the space science series will lay emphasis on the journey of India becoming a nuclear nation, amidst global conflict and a challenging time. The show features Jim Sarbh, Ishwak Singh, Arjun Radhakrishnan, Regina Cassandra, and Rajat Kapur, among others.

'Chor Nikal Ke Bhaga,' 'Murder Mystery 2'

If you are looking for an action thriller flick, then wait for Yami Gautam's Chor Nikal Ke Bhaaga. At 40,000ft in the air, a business partner and flight attendant attempt to steal diamonds, but the heist turns tragic. The movie will stream on Netflix on March 24. Meanwhile, Adam Sandler and Jennifer Aniston's Murder Mystery 2 will premiere on March 31 on Netflix.