#FilmfareOTTAwards: 'Dasvi' wins, Big B pens note for Abhishek Bachchan

Written by Divya Bhonsale Dec 22, 2022, 06:50 pm 2 min read

Abhishek Bachchan and Yami Gautam-starrer 'Dasvi' won Best Actor and Best Film at the Filmfare OTT Awards

The Filmfare OTT Awards were held in Mumbai on Wednesday night with Abhishek Bachchan-starrer Dasvi winning in two categories: Best Actor and Best Film. Helmed by Tushar Jalota, Dasvi, which also starred Yami Gautam Dhar and Nimrat Kaur in the lead roles, was released on Netflix on April 7. Meanwhile, proud father Amitabh Bachchan penned an emotional note for his son on his win.

Why does this story matter?

The first edition of the Filmfare OTT Awards was held in 2020. The award ceremony is organized each year to honor the artistic talent for content being produced on OTT platforms including films and web series.

This year, in the third edition of the awards, Abhay Pannu's directorial web series Rocket Boys bagged a little more than half a dozen awards.

'You were derided, ridiculed,' Sr. Bachchan to son

After Bachchan's win, his proud father, Big B, wrote an emotional post for him. Taking to the microblogging site Twitter, he congratulated the Dasvi actor, saying, "My pride .. my joy .. you have proved your point .. you were derided, ridiculed mocked .. but you silently without any tom tomming, showed your mettle .. you are and shall ever be the BEST .. (sic)."

T 4503 - My pride .. my joy .. you have proved your point .. you were derided , ridiculed mocked .. but you silently without any tom tomming , showed your mettle .. you are and shall ever be the BEST .. ❤️ pic.twitter.com/SaJFGrtABp — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) December 22, 2022

'Rocket Boys' bagged the most awards

Starring Jim Sarbh and Ishwaq Singh as Homi Bhabha and Vikram Sarabhai, respectively, Rocket Boys bagged a total of eight awards in the web series category, including Best Series. Pannu, who marked his directorial debut, won two wards, Best Director and Best Screenplay. Sarbh also won the Best Actor in the series category. The series also starred Saba Azad in a pivotal role.

Raveena Tondon, Taapsee Pannu won Best Actress awards

While Raveena Tandon﻿ won the Best Actress in the Drama Series category for Aranyak, Tapsee Pannu won it for Looop Lapeta in the film category. The Critics' Choice Award for Drama Series was bagged by Sakshi Tanwar (Mai) and Mithila Parker for Little Things Season 4 in Comedy. Neena Gupta and Supriya Pathak were selected as Best Supporting Actresses in drama and comedy, respectively.