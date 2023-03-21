Entertainment

OTT: Docu-series on Ed Sheeran releasing on this date

OTT: Docu-series on Ed Sheeran releasing on this date

Written by Aikantik Bag Mar 21, 2023, 02:04 pm 1 min read

Docu-series on Ed Sheeran releasing this May

Ed Sheeran is a bonafide pop star who has been a generation-defining musician. The singer-songwriter has delivered several chartbusters and now a documentary on him, titled Ed Sheeran: The Sum of It All has been announced. The docu-series is slated to release on May 3 on the OTT giant Disney+. Fans are quite excited to delve into the Shape of You singer's life.

All we know about the docu-series

The four-episodic series is bankrolled by Emmy-winning production house Fulwell 73 Productions. The project will trace Sheeran's journey from a boy with a stutter to becoming a global sensation. It will also explore his private life and his influences in music. David Soutar serves as the series director. The Sum of It All is divided into four parts: Love, Loss, Balance and Life.

Twitter Post

Very excited to share this. Ed Sheeran The Sum Of It All, is a 4-part original documentary series coming to @DisneyPlus on 3rd May. Save the date 🍿



➕✖️➗🟰➖ pic.twitter.com/lLWVt1QLES — Ed Sheeran HQ (@edsheeran) March 20, 2023