Written by Aikantik Bag Mar 21, 2023, 01:34 pm

Filmmaker Jordan Peele is back! Yes, the director will be getting back with his fourth film in 2024 and Universal Pictures has revealed the same in its 2024 slate. The film is yet to be titled and is slated to be released on December 25, 2024. Interestingly, all three Peele-directed films—Get Out, Us, and Nope—have been bankrolled by Universal Pictures.

As per the current slate, the film will premiere a week after Sonic the Hedgehog 3 and James Cameron's Avatar 3. The latter has a loyal fan base and is one of the most successful franchises in the world. A box office clash might happen! There is another film by Peele's company slated for September 27, 2024 release in that same slate.

