'Drishyam 2' premiering on television: When and where to watch

Written by Aikantik Bag Mar 21, 2023, 12:36 pm 1 min read

Drishyam 2 was one of the biggest hits of 2022 and in a year when Bollywood films were not working at the box office, the Ajay Devgn-led film was a huge moneyspinner at the box office. The film is currently streaming on Amazon Prime Video. It is about to make its premiere on television and here's when and where you can watch it!

TV premiere details and other trivia

The Abhishek Pathak directorial is set to premiere on TV on Saturday, March 25 on Colors Cineplex at 8:00pm IST. The movie is a remake of the superhit Malayalam film of the same name starring superstar Mohanlal. The Hindi remake is bankrolled by Panorama Studios, Viacom18 Studios, and T-Series Films. The cast also includes Tabu, Askshaye Khanna, and Shriya Saran, among others.

