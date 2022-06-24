Entertainment

What did Kartik Aaryan, others charge for 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2'?

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 was released on May 20 and has been a major hit at the box office. It is the sequel to Bhool Bhulaiyaa which was released in 2007. As for the highly successful sequel, the film has broken many records and continues to see a very successful run at the box office. Here's how much the cast members charged for the film.

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 is currently seeing its fifth weekend run in the theaters.

Interestingly, the Anees Bazmee directorial reportedly had a budget of Rs. 65cr and is currently nearing the Rs. 200cr mark in full swing.

Despite its OTT release on Netflix last Sunday, the film's theatrical run has remained unaffected.

The film reportedly earned Rs. 7cr in the past five days.

Earnings Aaryan earned the most, followed by Kiara Advani, Tabu

The film was led by actor Kartik Aaryan who played the role of Ruhan Randhawa aka Rooh Baba. As reported by Times Now, the actor charged a whopping amount of Rs. 15cr whereas his co-star and romantic interest in the film, Kiara Advani charged Rs. 4cr. As for veteran actor Tabu, who played a dual role in the film, she earned Rs. 2cr.

Information Here's how much other cast members charged

Out of the other cast members who played pivotal roles in the film, Rajpal Yadav who reprised his role as Chhote Pandit earned Rs. 1.25cr. Other actors like Sanjay Mishra, Amar Upadhyay, and Rajesh Sharma charged Rs. 70L, Rs. 30L, and Rs. 20L respectively. Actor Milind Gunaji, who made a comeback to films with Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, reportedly charged Rs. 5L.

Details About 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa,' potential third installment

In comparison, the first installment Bhool Bhulaiyaa (2007) starring Akshay Kumar, Vidya Balan, Ameesha Patel, and others, grossed Rs. 82.8cr worldwide and was reportedly the highest-grossing Bollywood film that year. It was made with a budget of Rs. 25cr to Rs. 32cr. Following the success of the sequel, the makers have announced their plans for a third installment but more details are awaited.