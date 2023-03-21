Entertainment

Salman Khan the singer is back with 'KKBKKJ's new track

Written by Aikantik Bag Mar 21, 2023, 12:29 pm 1 min read

'Jee Rahe The Hum' from 'Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan' has been released

Salman Khan is the jack of all trades. From acting to singing to painting to writing lyrics, he has donned many hats and the superstar is back to singing again! The makers of Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan released a new song Jee Rahe The Hum (Falling in Love) ahead of the film's release. Fans are eagerly waiting for the film.

More about the song

Khan appears in a new avatar in this Farhad Samji directorial. Khan has a trademark voice which the world got to hear in 2015's Hero. The newly released song is way better when compared to the other two releases—Naiyo Lagda and Billi Billi. The upcoming pan-India film cast includes Pooja Hegde, Venkatesh Daggubati, Shehnaaz Gill, Jassie Gill, and Jagapathi Babu, among others.

