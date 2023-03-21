Entertainment

'Shadow and Bone' Season 2: All about Netflix's top-rated show

'Shadow and Bone' Season 2: All about Netflix's top-rated show

Written by Tanvi Gupta Mar 21, 2023, 12:15 pm 2 min read

Hit series 'Shadow and Bone' Season 2 secured first position on Netflix's Top 10 rankings

Netflix's original fantasy series Shadow and Bone finally returned with Season 2 and how! Nearly two years after the first season premiered in April 2021, the hit show took no time to follow the footsteps of Season 1, to take up the first position on Netflix's Top 10 rankings, surpassing Penn Badgley's YOU. Before watching Season 2, here's everything to know about the series.

It's based on book series by Leigh Bardugo

Based on the popular young adult fantasy best-selling book series, Grishaverse novels, by author Leigh Bardugo, the second installment premiered last week. Season 1 was based on the first book of the trilogy, while, Season 2 of the show is adapted from the other two books in the trilogy, Siege and Storm and Ruin and Rising, as well as parts of King of Scars.

What is the plotline of 'Shadow and Bone'?

Set in the fictional world of Ravka, the story encircles a teenage orphan named Alina Starkov, who is not ordinary, but rather, a girl with supernatural abilities, that allows her to summon and control light. As she settles with her newfound powers, dark forces target her to seek those powers for their own purposes. Soon, she navigates through power struggles and complex politics.

What to remember from Season 1 of 'Shadow and Bone'?

Season 1 ended on a climactic turn, where Alina was believed to be dead by everyone except her allies—Mal, Grisha soldier Zoya (Sujaya Dasgupta), and the Crows. Before this, with her newfound powers as a Sun Summoner, Alina defeated General Kirigan—the Darkling, in Part 1's finale. However, the Darkling was still alive and had managed to make his way out of the Fold.

Meet the cast of 'Shadow and Bone'

The whole main cast from Season 1 reprised their roles in the follow-up installment of the series. This includes Jessie Mei Li as the mapmaker-turned-Sun Summoner, Alina, Archie Renaux as Alina's childhood friend Mal, and Ben Barnes as General Kirigan aka Darkling. As for the Crows, they are played by Freddy Carter, Amita Suman, and Kit Young. The Crows recruited new members this time!

In case you have missed the trailer, watch it here

☀️SHADOW AND BONE SEASON 2 IS NOW STREAMING☀️ pic.twitter.com/CbYByAFiVe — Shadow And Bone (@shadowandbone_) March 16, 2023