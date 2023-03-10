Entertainment

What to expect from 'The Last of Us' Season 2

'The Last of Us' Season 1 starred Pedro Pascal and Bella Ramsay in the lead

Actor Pedro Pascal of The Last of Us recently announced that the series will be returning with a second season. The post-apocalyptic is based on a PlayStation game. It features Pascal and Bella Ramsey as the leads. While Season 1's last episode will premiere on Sunday, March 12, fans are already excited about Season 2. This article covers all information about the new season.

When will Season 2 be released?

Although the makers have not yet made an official statement about the second statement, Pascal, in an interview, said that there is a chance that it ( the show) will return with a new season. Since the finale episode of the first season is yet to be released, not much information is available on the approximate release date of season 2.

What to expect from S2?

The details regarding the storyline for the second season have not been revealed yet. However, it seems that it will follow events from the second game - The Last of Us Season 2. The lead characters, Joel and Ellie are expected to return in the next season but it might not be the case with the cast's return.

Bella Ramsay will not feature in S02

Fans were eager to know if the makers will rope in Ramsey for the sequel. However, Ramsey reportedly said that she won't be a part of it since there will be a time leap of five years in the story. She said that she would appear to be too young for the character, said reports. Ramsey plays the lead character Ellie in the series.

All about S01 of ' The Last of Us'

Created by Craig Mazin and Neil Druckmann for HBO, the first season immediately became a superhit after its debut, raking in huge viewership numbers. Previously, there were claims that the series was to release in 2022, but it was denied by HBO Max chief content officer Casey Bloys. It was eventually released in January this year with eight episodes.