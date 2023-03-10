Entertainment

Anubhav Sinha's 'Bheed' starring Rajkummar Rao-Bhumi Pednekar trailer out

Anubhav Sinha's 'Bheed' starring Rajkummar Rao-Bhumi Pednekar trailer out

Written by Aikantik Bag Mar 10, 2023, 11:47 am 1 min read

'Bheed' trailer is out

Anubhav Sinha is breaking ground with his work post-2018. The director's upcoming film Bheed's trailer is out and the socio-political drama is set to release on March 24, 2023. Rajkummar Rao and Bhumi Pednekar are the protagonists of the film. It is shot in black and white and it revolves around the migrant workers' exodus in 2020 during the COVID-19 lockdown.

The unique storyline of the film

The trailer reveals that Sinha has joined the dots between the migrant worker's exodus in 2020 and the 1947 Partition exodus. As it draws parallels at two century-defining moments in Indian history, Sinha stated, "Bheed is a story of the most perilous times which changed everything for humanity." The project is bankrolled by Sinha and Bhushan Kumar of T-Series.

Twitter Post