'Badhaai Do' to 'Bhakshak': Upcoming projects of Bhumi Pednekar

Written by Nilesh Rao Mail Published on Nov 05, 2021, 07:04 pm

Bhumi Pednekar will begin and continue 2022 with a bang

Bhumi Pednekar is one of the busiest actors in B-town. She was last seen in Durgamati, which aired in December last year on Amazon Prime Video. While it may seem that she had a dull year, the reality is pretty opposite. Her first film to hit theaters is Badhaai Do, slated for a Republic Day outing next year. Let's see her other upcoming releases.

'Badhaai Do': Pednekar plays a PT teacher in this film

Badhaai Do marks Pednekar's first collaboration with Trapped actor Rajkummar Rao. It is a "spiritual sequel" to the 2018 hit National award-winning film Badhaai Ho. In the movie, the actress portrays a physical education teacher's character, while Rao plays a police inspector. The movie, helmed by Harshavardhan Kulkarni, has been written by Akshat Ghildial (who scripted Badhaai Ho as well) and Suman Adhikary.

'Raksha Bandhan': Akshay Kumar's tribute to his sister releases soon

Raksha Bandhan is next in line. The second collaboration of Akshay Kumar and Pednekar after Toilet: Ek Prem Katha, the film has been directed by ace helmer Aanand L. Rai. It is based on a man, played by Kumar, and his bond with his sisters, to be portrayed by Sahejmeen Kaur, Deepika Khanna, Sadia Khateeb, and Smrithi Srikanth. The film releases in August.

'Bhakshak': Pednekar will unearth a deadly scam in this film

Last month, the 32-year-old bagged a project that will be backed by Shah Rukh Khan's Red Chillies Entertainment. The film, titled Bhakshak, starts rolling soon. It will have her playing a journalist who would try and investigate a raging scandal in Bihar. To be directed by Bose: Dead or Alive helmer Pulkit, the movie will focus on the 2018 Muzaffarpur shelter home case.

'Mr Lele', 'Bheed,' 'The Lady Killer': In Pednekar's pipeline

Pednekar has three more films in pipeline. While she has wrapped up Shashank Khaitan's Mr Lele, a spy comedy co-starring Vicky Kaushal and Kiara Advani, Pednekar will soon start shooting Bheed. The social drama, to be directed by Anubhav Sinha, will have Rao as her co-actor. She also bagged Bhushan Kumar-backed The Lady Killer some days back. It will be led by Arjun Kapoor.