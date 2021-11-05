Internet is angry on Chris Pratt and we are confused

Chris Pratt's message for Katherine Schwarzenegger has drawn ire

Internet is furious on Chris Pratt and it's confusing. Recently, the Marvel member took to Instagram to post a pre-birthday wish for his wife, Katherine Schwarzenegger, who is the daughter of noted star Arnold Schwarzenegger. While everything was fine, netizens called the actor out on the "gorgeous healthy daughter" part of the message. And it has a connection to his former wife, Anna Faris.

'She's given me an amazing life, a gorgeous healthy daughter'

A part of Pratt's message read like, "She's given me an amazing life, a gorgeous healthy daughter, she chews so loudly that sometimes I put in my earbuds to drown it out, but that's love! She helps me with everything." And that's where people were offended. It needs to be noted that the actor has a son with Faris, who was born premature.

Social media users want to know if it's a taunt

Faris-Pratt's son is all of nine now, but he was born nine weeks ahead of his due date and spent many days at the Neonatal Intensive Care Unit (NICU) before going home. He underwent many surgeries, and currently has visual impairments and a heart problem. Netizens are remarking that if the Star-Lord's "gorgeous healthy daughter" comment is a taunt at the Brokeback Mountain actress.

This is one of the comments to the post

It's really gross to me that Chris Pratt specifically mentions that she gave him a gorgeous healthy daughter, presumably in contrast to his son from his first marriage, who was premature and has had several medical issues pic.twitter.com/7Uy0zpF9PT — Audrey Fox (@theaudreyfox) November 3, 2021

Pratt will soon voice world's laziest cat, Garfield

Meanwhile, on the work front, Pratt will soon be the voice of people's favorite cat, Garfield, after the Lego Movie franchise and Pixar's animated fantasy adventure movie Onward. Said to be produced by Alcon Entertainment in collaboration with Sony Pictures, the animated feature film will be directed by Mark Dindle. Oscar nominee David Reynolds, known for Finding Nemo, will be writing down the script.

'The Tomorrow War' has bagged four People's Choice Awards

Apart from this, Pratt has also been signed to lend his vocals for the lead character of Illumination's Super Mario Bros. movie. So with this, he will be voicing two of the most iconic comic characters. His last release, The Tomorrow War, has bagged four People's Choice Awards, and the voting lines are open now. The ceremony will aired next month, say reports.