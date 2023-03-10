Entertainment

Malavika Mohanan starrer 'Christy' streaming now on this OTT platform

Written by Aikantik Bag Mar 10, 2023, 11:08 am 1 min read

'Christy' is streaming now on SonyLIV

The Malayalam romcom titled Christy starring Malavika Mohanan and Mathew Thomas is streaming now on OTT. The film can be viewed on SonyLIV. This digital release comes after a decent theatrical run. As per the look of the trailer, the film looks fresh and the duo seems to have some good chemistry between them. Christy is a perfect weekend watch with your loved ones!

Crux of the film

The film is directed by the debutant Alvin Henry. The story is based on real-life events where a village boy named Roy joins Christy's tuition, after being a failure in his studies. As they become good friends, Roy's life falls apart when Christy gets a job abroad. The movie is penned by GR Indugopan and Benyamin. The music is composed by Govind Vasantha.

