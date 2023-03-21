Entertainment

'Dream' starring Park Seo-joon and IU new teaser trailer out

'Dream' starring Park Seo-joon and IU new teaser trailer out

Written by Aikantik Bag Mar 21, 2023, 12:08 pm 1 min read

'Dream' new teaser trailer is out

Park Seo-joon and IU's upcoming film titled Dream is a much anticipated one and the makers have released a new teaser trailer ahead of its release. The Lee Byung-hun directorial has an interesting plot and revolves around football. Fans are quite excited about this project. This sports drama has a promising ensemble cast and it will be released on April 26.

Teaser trailer promises a heart-warming drama

The story revolves around a group of football enthusiasts who take part in the Homeless World Cup. Hong Dae (Park) serves as the coach of the team whereas So Min (IU) is a documentary filmmaker tracing their journey. The cast includes Kim Joong-soo, Go Chang-suk, Jung Seung-gil, Moon Soo, Hong Wan-pyo, and Heo Joon-suk. The teaser trailer promises a heart-warming sports drama.

Twitter Post

박서준X이지은 = 환상의 드림팀? 환장의 팀워크!🤣

<드림> 공식 1차 예고편 공개⚽



난 몰랐어 이렇게 <드림> 기다리는지..💗

뜨거운 반응에 힘입어 국대급 이벤트 시✨작 pic.twitter.com/zZMCp0BoCz — 플러스엠 엔터테인먼트 (@megabox_plusm) March 20, 2023