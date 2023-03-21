Entertainment

Box office: 'Kabzaa' collections drop further on Day 4

Box office: 'Kabzaa' collections drop further on Day 4

Written by Aikantik Bag Mar 21, 2023, 11:30 am 1 min read

'Kabzaa' box office collections

Kannada films are on an all-time high after Prashanth Neel's KGF series and Rishab Shetty's Kantara. The recently released action drama Kabzaa was in the buzz but has not performed up to its expectations. It has received negative reviews from critics and viewers. The film's box office collection is diminishing day by day. The period-action drama is headlined by Kichcha Sudeep and Upendra Rao.

No hope of return at the box office

As per the industry tracker Sacnilk, the film earned Rs. 3 crore on Monday (early estimates) which is a drop from Sunday's Rs. 5.35 crore. Overall, the film has earned Rs. 24.45 crore. As per trends, it shows no hope of return. The project is helmed by R Chandru. The cast also includes Shriya Saran, Dev Gill, and Sudha, among others.

Twitter Post

🚨 Kabzaa box office collection Day 4: Upendra, Sudeepa’s film fails to attract audience; earns Rs 3 crore on first Monday pic.twitter.com/tYkwD2vh6r — MegaNews Updates (@MegaNewsUpdates) March 21, 2023