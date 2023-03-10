Entertainment

Casting Society Artios Awards 2023: Big winners and other details

Mar 10, 2023

Casting Society Artios Awards 2023 have been announced

As it is the awards season, the 38th edition of the Casting Society Artios Awards concluded recently and the top winners were Everything Everywhere All at Once and Abbott Elementary. The ceremony honors the top casting across cinema—TV and theater. The event took place in Los Angeles, New York City, and London with hosts Yvette Nicole Brown, Amber Ruffin, and Gordon Griffin, respectively.

The top winners of the award ceremony

Destiny Lilly, president of the Casting Society of America stated, "This evening was fantastic, from New York to London to Los Angeles, celebrating our peers and recognizing their hard work and masterfulness in their craft across film, television, and theatre." Everything Everywhere All at Once received The Zeitgeist Award whereas Abbott Elementary won the TV Pilot and First Season (Comedy) award.

Other notable winners

Among other winners, Steven Spielberg's The Fabelmans won the Big Budget (Drama) award, and The Banshees of Inisherin won the Studio/Independent (Drama) award. Succession won in the TV Series (Drama) category and Dopesick in the Limited Series category. Big Mouth won in the Animated Series category, whereas The F Word won in the Short Film category. The entire list is on CSA's Twitter handle.