When and where to watch Jennifer Lawrence's 'No Hard Feelings'

Written by Aikantik Bag Mar 10, 2023, 04:53 pm 1 min read

Jennifer Lawrence starrer No Hard Feelings trailer was released recently and our beloved J-Law essays the role of a woman who plans to sleep with a 19-year-old boy before he goes to college. The adult comedy looks raunchy and fun. The trailer has been R-rated and the film is slated to be released on June 23. It will directly release in theaters.

The makers posted the trailer on Twitter and captioned it, "A girl's gotta do what a girl's gotta do. Jennifer Lawrence stars in #NoHardFeelings, coming exclusively to movie theaters this summer. Watch the red band trailer now!" The cast also includes Andrew Barth Feldman, Matthew Broderick, Laura Benanti, and Hasan Minhaj, among others. It is helmed by Gene Stupnitsky and bankrolled by Columbia Pictures.

A girl's gotta 𝘥𝘰 what a girl’s gotta 𝘥𝘰. Jennifer Lawrence stars in #NoHardFeelings, coming exclusively to movie theaters this summer. Watch the red band trailer now! pic.twitter.com/TyFmFsgvbs — No Hard Feelings (@NoHardFeelings) March 9, 2023