'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2' crosses Rs. 200cr mark in domestic market

Written by Yvonne Jacob Jun 26, 2022, 07:08 pm 2 min read

'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2' enters Rs. 200cr club! (Photo credit: IMdb)

Director Anees Bazmee's Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 has achieved another feat! The Kartik Aaryan starrer has crossed the Rs. 200cr mark in the domestic market, reported Bollywood Hungama. The highly successful film continues to see a theatrical run despite being available to stream on Netflix from June 19. Its growth has been unstoppable in the OTT space, too. Read on for the movie's total gross.

Context Why does this story matter?

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 features Kartik Aaryan, Kiara Advani, Tabu, Paresh Rawal, and Rajpal Yadav, among others, in prominent roles.

Since its theatrical release on May 20, it has continued to have a successful run at the box office, despite being available on Netflix for a week now.

However, experts believe the film's OTT release might slow down its theatrical run in the coming week.

Statistics Film grossed Rs. 218.14cr from domestic run

As per Bollywood Hungama, the worldwide total gross of Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 has made it the highest-earning film in Aaryan's career so far. The horror-comedy film has reportedly earned Rs. 218.14cr from its domestic theatrical run and around Rs. 42.61cr from the overseas markets. This brings the movie's tally to a whopping Rs. 260.75cr at the worldwide box office!

Information 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2' Aaryan's highest-grossing film overseas

Among Aaryan's other films, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 has also become his highest-grossing in overseas markets. Reportedly, the film bagged around $5.50M from the international markets! In comparison, the actor's Luka Chuppi earned $2.40M, Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety made $2.02M, Pati Patni Aur Woh collected $2M, and Love Aaj Kal had grossed about $1.55M in international markets.

Projects What's next for Aaryan?

Talking about Aaryan and his latest release, trade analyst Taran Adarsh recently said, "He's [Aaryan] played his character in Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 completely to conviction." "I think this is just the beginning and Kartik is going to taste bigger success in times to come," Adarsh had added. Next up, Aaryan has projects like Shehzada, Captain India, Freddy, and Satyanarayan Ki Katha in the pipeline.