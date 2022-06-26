Entertainment

'JugJugg Jeeyo' box office: Film earns Rs. 12cr+ on Saturday

Written by Isha Sharma Jun 26, 2022, 04:53 pm 2 min read

'JugJugg Jeeyo' is off to a good start at the box office. (Photo credit: Twitter/@karanjohar)

Dharma Productions' multi-starrer dramedy JugJugg Jeeyo arrived in theaters on Friday (June 24). The makers employed an aggressive marketing strategy to augment the hype, with several foot-tapping songs becoming a rage. The film has opened to mostly positive reviews from critics and cinephiles alike, particularly due to the performances that bind it together. Is it faring well at the box office? Let's find out.

JugJugg Jeeyo marks the first collaboration between both Neetu Kapoor and Anil Kapoor, as well as Kiara Advani and Varun Dhawan.

It is also YouTube sensation Prajakta Koli's Bollywood debut while marking Neetu's comeback after almost a decade. She was last seen in Ranbir Kapoor's Besharam in 2013.

Raj Mehta, who had previously delivered the 2019 superhit Good Newwz, has helmed this multi-starrer.

Saturday's performance 'JugJugg Jeeyo' is being liked the most in multiplexes

The comedy drama has particularly been a crowd-puller in multiplexes and is catering well to urban audiences. Minting Rs. 12.55cr on Saturday, it registered a 35.2% Day 2 growth, taking the total collection to Rs. 21.83cr approximately. While this is an impressive jump, it will be interesting to see if it will be able to continue this upward growth trajectory on Sunday as well.

Opening day collections Film fell short of double-digit mark on Day 1

Positive word of mouth and the presence of big stars helped Jug Jugg Jeeyo boast a decent opening of Rs. 9.28cr, falling slightly short of touching the double-digit mark. With an average occupancy of 20-25%, the film was released in over 3,375 theaters across India. Notably, it has been appreciated the most in the Delhi-NCR circuit, possibly due to its urban-centric themes.

Statistics and comparisons The comedy drama is doing well overseas, too

Although the film registered a decent start and is expected to do even better, it couldn't beat the opening day collections of Gangubai Kathiawadi (Rs. 10.5cr) and Samrat Prithviraj (Rs. 10.70cr). Per Box Office India, JJJ "heads for a potential $2-2.5M weekend" overseas and has a good foothold in the UK, US, and the Gulf nations. Have you read our JugJugg Jeeyo review yet?