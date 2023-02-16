Entertainment

Remembering Bappi Lahiri: Times legendary singer-composer received international acclaim

Remembering Bappi Lahiri: Times legendary singer-composer received international acclaim

Written by Tanvi Gupta Feb 16, 2023, 04:10 am 2 min read

Remembering ace musician Bappi Lahiri on his first death anniversary

With more than 5,000 songs in over 500 films, singing maestro Bappi Lahiri contributed extensively to uplifting the Indian music industry. Fondly called Bappi Da, his foot-tapping numbers transcended the boundaries of time and created magic across generations, with his career spanning over 50 years. On his first death anniversary, we skip through the time to recall his international achievements.

Guinness Book of World Records for singing 180 songs

Lahiri's enthusiastic and high-octane music stood the test of time, in the ever-evolving Bollywood remixes. Apart from sailing through diverse roles over time, he was a true workaholic! In 1986, Bappi Da sang 180 songs in 33 films in one year which got him in the Guinness World Records! Most recently, his song became the anthem of protest for people in China.

Lahiri became first Indian composer to be on Grammy jury

Ace musician Lahiri became the first Indian composer to be selected for the Grammy jury in 2012. The same year, his album World, Peace and Harmony got a spot in the top 50 Grammy albums, but he could not make it to the top five nominations. Notably, for movies like Moana and Lion, the composer received nominations at the 2017 Oscars and Golden Globes.

The hit song 'Jimmy Jimmy' holds a world record!

The 1982 film Disco Dancer became an overnight sensation and the song Jimmy Jimmy transcended boundaries. It is said that the film sold over 120M tickets in Russia, primarily due to its dance numbers. The song holds a world record for being dubbed into more than 45 foreign languages. Meanwhile, it was also featured in the Hollywood film You Don't Mess With the Zohan.

Pop singer Michael Jackson was an admirer of Lahiri's work

A few years ago, in a TV chat show, Lahiri narrated the incident when the late pop singer Michael Jackson agreed to meet him during his only visit to India in the year 1996. During that time, when Jackson met Bappi Da, he expressed his love for the song Jimmy Jimmy and was immensely fascinated by Lahiri's gold necklace with a Lord Ganesha pendant.