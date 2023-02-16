Entertainment

'Shehzada' to 'Ant-Man 3': Major movies releasing this Friday

Written by Divya Bhonsale Feb 16, 2023, 02:10 am 2 min read

With weekend fast approaching, take a look at movies releasing on Friday in a theater near you

This coming Friday, movie buffs will be spoilt for choices. A number of big banner movies are up for release, and cine lovers are excited for the weekend already. If you are unaware of the films releasing in theaters this weekend, or, are unsure which one to watch, then we have got you covered. Here is a list of upcoming theatrical titles.

'Shehzada'

After the success of Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, Kartik Aaryan has very well become a mass entertainer. With the massive fan following he enjoys, people are eagerly waiting for this action-drama, co-starring Kriti Sanon. Helmed by Rohit Dhawan and bankrolled by Bhushan Kumar's T-Series, Shehzada is a Hindi remake of Allu Arjun's Telugu movie Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo which was released in the year 2020.

'Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania'

The third installment of the Ant-Man franchise, Ant-Man and The Wasp: Quantumania will be released in the theaters worldwide, on Friday. Starring Paul Rudd and Evangeline Lilly as Scott Lang/Ant-Man and Hope van Dyne/Wasp, the Marvel Studios film is one of the most highly anticipated movies of 2023. Actor Jonathan Majors will also be seen in the movie playing Kang the Conqueror.

'Vaathi'

For all those who enjoy South Indian films, Dhanush's upcoming flick Vaathi or Sir is a must-watch. The bilingual film, the trailer of which was released on February 8, will be released in Tamil and Telugu languages. Samyuktha Menon will mark her Tamil debut opposite Dhanush. It's a story about a teacher waging a war against a corrupt Indian education system.

The small screen will be pretty packed up, too

Not only theaters but a number of projects are also getting released on various OTT platforms. Yami Gautam-led web series Lost became available for streaming on ZEE5 on Thursday. On the other hand, Anil Kapoor and Aditya Roy Kapur's series, The Night Manager, will be streaming on Disney+ Hotstar from Friday onwards. Ranveer Singh's disastrous comedy-drama Cirkus will stream on Netflix from Friday.

