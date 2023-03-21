Entertainment

'Pathaan' on OTT: Shah Rukh Khan-led actioner is streaming now!

'Pathaan' on OTT: Shah Rukh Khan-led actioner is streaming now!

Written by Tanvi Gupta Mar 21, 2023, 06:55 pm 2 min read

Shah Rukh Khan-led 'Pathaan' is streaming on Amazon Prime Video

The wait is finally over! After shattering all the box office records, Pathaan, featuring Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone, and John Abraham is now streaming on Amazon Prime Video. With this, our weekend plans are sorted. Almost two months after its theatrical release, the high-octane action thriller, directed by Siddharth Anand, has made its OTT release. Here's every detail you need to know.

Why does this story matter?

After four years of lengthy hiatus, Khan blazed back to the silver screen with Pathaan, which became a massive success at the box office.

It scripted history by becoming the highest-grossing Hindi film of all time, followed by Bahubaali 2 (Hindi), KGF 2 (Hindi), and Aamir Khan starrer Dangal.

To note, Pathaan also became the fifth Indian film to enter the Rs. 1,000cr club.

When and where to stream 'Pathaan'?

Pathaan became available on Amazon Prime Video from Tuesday onwards in Hindi, Telugu, and Tamil languages, and now you can watch it from the comfort of your home. Prime Video took to its social media pages to make the big announcement. Earlier, it was revealed that the OTT rights of Pathaan were sold to the platform for a whopping amount of Rs. 100cr.

Check out their Twitter post

Did you know the OTT version will include deleted scenes?

In a Galatta Plus interview, director Anand revealed that deleted scenes on Pathaan's religion will be included in the OTT version. Anand stated, "The fact that Pathaan is found in a theater that was actually called Navrang...edited out, which you might see in the OTT." Further, he added, Pathaan's writers—Shridhar Raghavan and Abbas Tyrewala—and producer Aditya Chopra agreed upon the idea of Pathaan's religion.

'Pathaan' grossed over Rs. 1,043cr worldwide so far

The enthralling performance of Khan is still attracting audiences to theaters, even after entering the seventh week of its release. Pathaan's collections in India stand at Rs. 541.96cr, and the total worldwide gross is an incredible Rs. 1,043cr so far. The film has also the accolade of recording the highest single-day collection of any film, grossing Rs. 70cr (India nett) on Republic Day.