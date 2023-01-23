Entertainment

SRK-starrer 'Pathaan' mints Rs. 20 crore in pre-ticket sales booking

'Pathaan' advance ticket booking grossed Rs. 20 crore for the first day, reportedly

The final countdown has begun! Shah Rukh Khan starrer Pathaan is all set to hit the theaters on Wednesday. Ahead of the release, the movie is off to a great start, as the pre-booking sales indicate earth-shattering records for Pathaan at the box office. Reportedly, the film has minted Rs. 20 crore in advance ticket booking in India on the first day.

The COVID-19 pandemic created a major upheaval in the entertainment industry, with theaters being hit the hardest.

But 2023 has kicked off on a great note!

Speaking of Pathaan, the film has already garnered so much attention from the audience that it has become the first movie of 2023 to perform exceedingly well in the pre-booking sales, despite being available at limited venues.

'Pathaan's pre-ticket sale tsunami: An indication of bumper opening

Pathaan is currently enjoying the peak of anticipation as the final countdown has begun! Looking at the numbers, trade analysts and experts believe that the movie will have a bumper opening with figures of Rs. 35-40 crore. They also estimate that the movie is likely to gross Rs. 150-200 crore in India over the first weekend and Rs. 300 crore worldwide.

'Pathaan' will mark Khan's return after four years

Releasing on Wednesday, Pathaan will be a non-holiday theatrical release. The movie will mark the end of a sabbatical for SRK, who is returning to the silver screens after four years. Zero (2018) was SRK's last headliner that received negative reviews from critics. Since then, SRK was only seen in cameo roles in movies like Rocketry: The Nambi Effect, Laal Singh Chaddha, and Brahmastra.

Know more about 'Pathaan'

Helmed by Siddharth Anand, the movie is backed by Aditya Chopra's Yash Raj Films (YRF) and stars SRK and Deepika Padukone in the lead roles, and John Abraham as the antagonist. A part of Chopra's spy universe, Pathaan is packed with high-action sequences and spectacular visuals, topped with Khan's enthralling performance that the audiences are waiting to see with bated breath!