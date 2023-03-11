Entertainment

#NewsBytesExclusive: Indians understood real cinema after pandemic, says Harsh Mayar

#NewsBytesExclusive: Indians understood real cinema after pandemic, says Harsh Mayar

Written by Shreya Mukherjee Mar 11, 2023, 09:15 am 3 min read

Harsh Mayar opens up about his journey, love for acting, and more

"Money is the by-product, it'll come eventually if you keep working diligently," believes 24-year-old actor Harsh Mayar, who became part of Indian households through SonyLIV's Gullak. In this age of content boom, Mayar still puts quality over quantity. "Won't be part of a crowd, my character should leave an impact." In a candid chat with NewsBytes, Mayar reflects on his journey, motivation, and more.

'Indian masses didn't know cinema before COVID-19 pandemic'

Mayar is of the opinion that the general cinemagoing public didn't know cinema until COVID-19 hit and theaters had to be shut down. Cooped inside homes, the masses discovered world cinema and Indian "art" cinema, and had an epiphany. "Consumers stopped taking the combination of a love story, with a villain and dance numbers. This is why formula movies aren't working now."

'If I've to earn, I'll join television tomorrow'

Having started his acting journey in theater as a child, Mayar is deeply emotional and idealistic when it comes to the craft. "If I've to earn, I'll join television tomorrow. But I want to create a change, want to tell my story." Maybe it is this drive that kept him grounded even after bagging a National Film Award at 14 for I Am Kalam.

Is Mayar interested in shifting gears to writing, directing?

With a knack for writing, the Hichki actor has aspirations to write and direct stories one day. But he knows it's going to take time and he is patient enough to give himself this time. "I don't want to do anything just for the sake of doing it. Will do one thing that stays with people and that would need time."

Young star dedicated last year to personal life, got hitched

While we wait to see him build relatable stories onscreen, Mayar married the love of his life, Sukanya Rajan in November 2022. Rajan is employed in Ireland and plans to shift to India sometime later this year. If the actor tying the knot so early shocked you, there's more. Mayar dedicated the entire last year toward his personal life, traveling across countries with Rajan.

Mayar will start shooting 'Gullak 4' this year

After spending an amazing 2022 filled with milestones, Mayar returned to India in January this year. Now, he is all set to get back to narrations and select his next project. He also tells us Gullak Season 4 will go on floors in monsoon in 2023. For the unversed, Mayar plays the innocent and bubbly teenager Aman in the feel-good hit OTT show.

Speaking about his latest release 'The Tenant'

"It's a lovely film close to my heart. Director Sushrut Jain approached various streamers in the US, and they liked it there but in India, OTT platforms were not eager to give the film a direct OTT release. Hence, we went with a theatrical release." "Now, that the film did get released on the big screens, makers are looking for a suitable digital partner."