Nicky Vicky Bhagnani Films announces their next project
Producers Nicky Bhagnani, Ankur Takrani, and Vicky Bhagnani announced their upcoming project under their banner Nicky Vicky Bhagnani Films. This will mark the second project under the banner. The makers revealed that they have roped in director Anand Kumar for the upcoming film and it is touted to be a comedy thriller. Kumar is known for making films like Zilla Ghaziabad.
More details about the film
The production house tweeted about the new project. It read, "On to the next one. We are elated to announce our next: a multi-lingual pan-India thriller comedy with @sreeharinanu & @saurabhmpandey, helmed by @iamanandkr. @nickkybhagnani @vbhagnanigmail1 @takraniankur #NVBF" They have roped in writers Sreehari Nanu and Saurabh M Pandey. It will be a multi-lingual pan-India film. Other exciting details will be out soon.
