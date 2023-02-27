Entertainment

Rakhi Sawant has been a regular name in the media as she her personal life and antics often make headlines. Now, the Main Hoon Na actor has announced on social media that she will soon open her acting academy in Dubai to train people willing to enter Bollywood. Notably, this comes amid her legal battle against her husband Adil Khan Durrani.

In an Instagram video, Sawant revealed her acting academy based out of Dubai's Al Karama will train aspiring actors from the Gulf countries. It will be inaugurated on Wednesday (March 1). She was last seen in the 2019 film Upeksha. She also starred in several dance numbers and music videos, the latest being Lockdown (2021). Sawant was also part of Bigg Boss Marathi 4.

