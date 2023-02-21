Entertainment

Renowned Telugu film editor GG Krishna Rao passes away

Renowned Telugu film editor GG Krishna Rao passes away

Written by Tanvi Gupta Feb 21, 2023, 01:21 pm 2 min read

Renowned Telugu film editor GG Krishna Rao is no more

While Tollywood is still reeling under the shock of the passing of actor-politician Taraka Ratna, the industry has suffered another loss. Celebrated Telugu film editor GG Krishna Roa passed away in Bengaluru on Tuesday (February 21) at the age of 53 due to age-related ailments. Rao, who predominantly worked in the Tollywood industry, has shown his editing skills in over 200 films.

Rao began his career with the Hindi film 'Jwar Bhata'

With a vast repertoire of films to his credit, the editor worked and collaborated with several filmmakers along the journey. Notably, Rao began his career as an editor in Hindi cinema with the film Jwar Bhata (1973). The film, directed by Adurthi Subba Rao, featured veteran actors Dharmendra and Saira Banu in the lead. His other Bollywood projects included Eshwar, Sur Sangam, and Mastana.

The editor collaborated with renowned directors in his career

The three-time Nandi award-winning editor's first Telugu film as an editor was Paadavoyi Bharatiyuda. In Rao's illustrious career, he collaborated with many notable directors including Dasari Narayana Rao on Sardar Papa Rayudu, Bapu on Sri Rama Rajyam, and Jandhyala on Mudda Mandaram and Nalugu Sthambalata. Other notable classic films of the editor include Sagara Sangamam, Saptapadi, Chinnabbayi, Milan, and Sur Sangam, among others.

Rao worked closely with legendary director K Viswanath

Rao played an extremely crucial role in elevating legendary director Kalatapasvi K Viswanath's classic films. Rao also won various accolades for working on Viswanath's films. He worked closely with the ace director and delivered films including Sankarabharanam, Sagara Sangamam, Swathimuthyam, Subhalekha, Sutradharulu, Seethamaalakshmi, Sruthilayalu, Sirivennela, Subhasankalpam, and Swarabhishekam. Notably, the editor died 18 days after Viswanath's death on February 2.

Looking at Rao's work as a producer

As a renowned editor, Rao became a go-to choice for production houses like Poornodaya Creations and Vijaya Madhavi Production. After rendering his craft in several blockbuster hits as an editor, the celebrated personality donned the hat of the producer for a few Telugu movies. These included Nandamuri Balakrishna's debut film as a lead actor, Janani Janmabhumischa, Merupusadi, and Shubhodayam among others.