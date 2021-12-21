Entertainment Tollywood actress Hamsa Nandini opens up about cancer diagnosis

Tollywood actress Hamsa Nandini opens up about cancer diagnosis

Written by Shreya Mukherjee Mail Published on Dec 21, 2021, 09:59 am

Hamsa Nandini revealed she has been diagnosed with breast cancer

Actress Hamsa Nandini, who has been seen in various Tollywood movies, revealed in a long social media post on Monday that she was diagnosed with breast cancer. Her tumor has been surgically removed but she still has a long way ahead. "No matter what life throws at me, no matter how unfair it may seem, I refuse to play the victim," wrote the star.

Details Following 3rd-stage breast cancer diagnosis, she tested positive for BRCA1

Taking to her social media handles, the Legend actress revealed she was diagnosed with a Grade III Invasive Carcinoma (Breast Cancer) around four months ago. Although her tumor had been detected quite early and it was removed, she was then tested positive for BRCA1 (Hereditary Breast Cancer). Now, she needs to undergo " some very extensive prophylactic surgeries" to keep the risks at bay.

Do you know? But first let us know what are BRCA genes?

BRCA is an abbreviation for BReast CAncer gene. There are two kinds of BRCA genes in us—BRCA1 and BRCA2. These don't cause cancer, instead are called tumor suppressors. The problem occurs when a mutation happens or the genes suffer some damage. Once the genes get mutated, they no longer can prevent breast cancer, thereby putting the people with mutated BRCA genes at higher risk.

Quote 'I will NOT let this disease Define My Life'

The post mentioned the Mirchi actress' mother had passed away because of breast cancer. At this moment, she said she has already undergone nine cycles of chemotherapy with seven more to go. She revealed she has made herself some promises, like: "I will NOT let this disease Define My Life," and "I will get back on screen Better & Stronger." More power to you!

Twitter Post 'With courage and love, I will push forward'

No matter what life throws at me, no matter how unfair it may seem, I refuse to play the victim. I refuse to be ruled by fear, pessimism, and negativity. I refuse to quit. With courage and love, I will push forward. pic.twitter.com/GprpRWtksC — Hamsa Nandini (@ihamsanandini) December 20, 2021

Inspirational These celebrities have previously opened about their cancer journey

Before Nandini, several celebrities have come out to share their tales of battle with the dangerous disease. Writer/director Tahira Kashyap Khurrana had inspired many by sharing minute, albeit scary, details of her treatment, and how the process affected her. Bollywood actress Sonali Bendre, diagnosed with cancer in 2018, got treatment in New York for a few months. She also was candid about it.