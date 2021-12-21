Entertainment Chitrangada Singh, Sara Ali Khan's 'Gaslight' to begin filming soon

Written by Nilesh Rao Mail Published on Dec 21, 2021, 12:15 am

Chitrangada Singh will be starring with Sara Ali Khan and Vikrant Massey in 'Gaslight'

Chitrangada Singh, who was recently seen in Abhishek Bachchan-led Bob Biswas, is now prepping for her next. Reportedly, she will be co-starring in a suspense drama along with Sara Ali Khan and Vikrant Massey. As per a report, the suspense drama has been titled Gaslight and will go on the floors soon. Singh informed the script reading sessions will start in a few weeks.

Significance Why does this story matter?

If you go by Singh's box office report, there is no hit film to her credit. Her last releases like Baazaar, Saheb Biwi Aur Gangster 3, and I, Me Aur Main, didn't perform well at the ticket window. After 2018, there was no single theatrical release from the actress. So, Gaslight might prove to be a boon for Singh, who is a promising performer.

Information We will start readings and workshops soon, says Singh

While sharing details about the film, Singh told Mid-Day, "We will start readings and workshops soon, as the project is set to roll in February." She mentioned that she will be sporting a "different look" in this Pawan Kriplani (Bhoot Police fame) directorial. "All I can say is that you wouldn't imagine me doing such a film," concluded the 45-year-old.

Information Kriplani's 'Bhoot Police' received 3.3 million views upon its release

Meanwhile, Kriplani's last project, Bhoot Police, starring Saif Ali Khan, Arjun Kapoor, Jacqueline Fernandez, and Yami Gautam, released directly on Disney+ Hotstar in September. As per Ormax Media, a consulting agency, the movie achieved 3.3 million views in its release weekend. In September, Saif also revealed the film's team has already started working on its sequel terming it as "the biggest sign of acceptance."

Projects For now, Khan is getting ready for 'Atrangi Re'

Apart from Gaslight, Singh has not made any official announcement about any of her upcoming movies. On the other hand, Singh's co-star Khan is gearing up for the digital release of Atrangi Re. Directed by Aanand L Rai. the movie is reportedly a cross-cultural story of three different people, set in Madurai and Bihar. Meanwhile, Massey was last seen in 14 Phere on ZEE5.