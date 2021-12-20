Entertainment R Madhavan, wife move to Dubai for son's Olympics training

R Madhavan, wife move to Dubai for son's Olympics training

Written by Shreya Mukherjee Mail Published on Dec 20, 2021, 07:59 pm

R Madhavan is in Dubai for his son's training

Popular actor R Madhavan and his wife, Sarita, have moved to Dubai for their son, Vedaant's swimming training. A National champion in the sport, Vedaant reportedly aims to take part in Olympic Games 2026 and thus needed to begin his training. Due to the lack of proper pools in India, he had to shift to Dubai and his parents have followed him there.

Interview They had to shift bases in search of bigger pools

During a recent chat with media portal Bollywood Hungama, the actor casually mentioned this change in residence. "The larger swimming pools in Mumbai are either closed because of COVID-19 or [are] out of bounds," the Alaipayuthey star explained. If you follow Maddy on Instagram, you would know how big a fan he is of Vedaant. And, this support has brought him to Dubai.

Quote 'Vedaant's vocation is far more important... than my own career'

"We're here with Vedaant in Dubai where he has access to large pools. He's working toward the Olympics, and Sarita and I are right by his side," Madhavan shared. His voice dripped with pride as he added, "[Vedaant's] vocation is far more important to me than my own career. I'll do what it takes to take him where he wants to go in life."

Advice He advised parents to not stop kids from pursuing something

When asked if had regrets about his son not choosing cinema as his career path, the Rehnaa Hai Terre Dil Mein actor dismissed the thought. "Never! My wife Sarita and I went along with whatever our son wanted to do in his life." Giving advice to parents around the world, he asked them to not "stop [their kids] from pursuing any career."

Work Meanwhile, Madhavan is winning hearts with his performance in 'Decoupled'

While Madhavan is currently in Dubai, he hasn't elaborated how that would impact his future projects, and what they are. In the meantime, he is enjoying the success of his latest feature in the series, Decoupled. Starring opposite Surveen Chawla, the show has been touted as an urban comedy about an estranged couple who stay together for their daughter's sake. It's streaming on Netflix.